‘Kind and caring’ Crystal Watson will be sorely missed
Her kindness, positivity and caring nature are some of the qualities used to describe the late Crystal Watson, 57, by family and close friends.
The former MTR Smit Children’s Haven director succumbed to colon cancer at the weekend after battling the disease for two years.
She is survived by her three younger brothers, her husband and their three children.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Crystal’s husband, Kevin Watson, said the family had lost an amazing mother, friend and confidante.
“Crystal for the past two years struggled with colon cancer and throughout her illness she remained positive and strong for her children,” he said.
“As a family we will miss her passion for people, especially the vulnerable.
“Crystal saw the good in everyone and loved her family unconditionally. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
“With respect to the lockdown regulations the family will have a small private funeral later this week.
“The family plan to have a memorial service later this year where everyone can celebrate this remarkable woman’s life.”
Petro de Lange, a close family friend and Watson’s second mother, as she fondly referred to her, said she felt like she had lost a daughter.
De Lange said she and Watson spent most weekends together watching rugby or on outings.
Their families became close when Watson moved to Port Elizabeth from Pretoria with her grandparents and brothers, after losing her parents at the age of nine.
“She was like my own daughter since they moved here with her grandmother. Even after her grandmother died she and my daughter treated each other like sisters.
“During the week we would keep in contact over the phone but on weekends she would sleep over at my house.
“I’ll miss her so much because she was as fond of me as I was of her,” De Lange said.
Sophisticate Models founder and a close friend of Watson, Gail Brown, said she was devastated by the news of her friend’s death but found comfort in knowing that she was resting.
“I will miss her dearly for her kind heart and love for everyone at all times,” Brown said.
Brown and Watson met more than 20 years ago when Watson took her daughter Chanel to Brown’s modelling academy.
They have since been friends and, at some point, neighbours at MTR Smit Children’s Haven.
Former Mrs Port Elizabeth Chantelle Ferreira, who regarded Watson as a mentor for years, said she would remember Watson for her heart that matched her outer beauty.
Watson died just over a month after celebrating her 57th birthday at a surprise party with family and friends on February 1.
A qualified social worker, Watson has over the years served as a Sunday school teacher, chair of the DF Malherbe PTA, judge for Sophisticate Models and The Herald Citizen of the Year among other projects.
She studied social work at UPE (now NMU) straight after matriculating at Framesby High in 1980.
By 20, she had an honours degree and was ready to try and make a difference in the field, and in foster care.
Six years with the Christelike Maatskaplike Raad (CMR) followed, after which Watson was offered a senior post with the department of labour’s child care division where, among other responsibilities, she spent several years working in the children’s court before moving on to MTR Smit for 20 years.