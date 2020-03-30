‘Kind and caring’ Crystal Watson will be sorely missed

Her kindness, positivity and caring nature are some of the qualities used to describe the late Crystal Watson, 57, by family and close friends.

The former MTR Smit Children’s Haven director succumbed to colon cancer at the weekend after battling the disease for two years.

She is survived by her three younger brothers, her husband and their three children.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Crystal’s husband, Kevin Watson, said the family had lost an amazing mother, friend and confidante.

“Crystal for the past two years struggled with colon cancer and throughout her illness she remained positive and strong for her children,” he said.

“As a family we will miss her passion for people, especially the vulnerable.

“Crystal saw the good in everyone and loved her family unconditionally. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

“With respect to the lockdown regulations the family will have a small private funeral later this week.

“The family plan to have a memorial service later this year where everyone can celebrate this remarkable woman’s life.”

Petro de Lange, a close family friend and Watson’s second mother, as she fondly referred to her, said she felt like she had lost a daughter.

De Lange said she and Watson spent most weekends together watching rugby or on outings.