Isuzu avails 10 vehicles to Gift of the Givers during lockdown
Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA) has availed its media fleet to Gift of the Givers in support of the organisation's plan to augment public health services during the national lockdown.
Gift of the Givers has set up a Covid-19 testing facility in Johannesburg and intends to extend this service to Durban while also supporting medical professionals with protective wear and supplying essential medical equipment.
Denise van Huyssteen, IMSA Corporate Affairs, Business Strategy and Legal Executive, said motoring media will not be able to evaluate the 10 vehicles during the nationwide lockdown and as such IMSA has opted to put them to good use in the interim.
“Instead of the bakkies [being] parked during this time, they could be used to help curb the spread of Covid-19,” van Huyssteen said.
According to Badr Kazi, Gift of the Givers director and national co-ordinator, reliable transport is always needed during crises and the bakkies will be deployed accordingly.
“We are grateful for the transport support. Isuzu has always been a trusted and proactive partner of Gift of the Givers. Through their support we are able to reach many more vulnerable communities across South Africa,” said Kazi.
Gift of the Givers' medical personnel will use the bakkies to transport medical equipment and other essential supplies during the Covid-19 crisis.
The media fleet vehicles are in addition to an existing partnership between Isuzu and Gift of the Givers.
The organisation is currently using three Isuzu bakkies and three Isuzu trucks in various disaster relief programmes across the country.