Isuzu avails 10 vehicles to Gift of the Givers during lockdown

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA) has availed its media fleet to Gift of the Givers in support of the organisation's plan to augment public health services during the national lockdown.

Gift of the Givers has set up a Covid-19 testing facility in Johannesburg and intends to extend this service to Durban while also supporting medical professionals with protective wear and supplying essential medical equipment.

Denise van Huyssteen, IMSA Corporate Affairs, Business Strategy and Legal Executive, said motoring media will not be able to evaluate the 10 vehicles during the nationwide lockdown and as such IMSA has opted to put them to good use in the interim.

“Instead of the bakkies [being] parked during this time, they could be used to help curb the spread of Covid-19,” van Huyssteen said.