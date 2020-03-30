Hefty fines for Nelson Mandela Bay residents flouting lockdown rules

Hefty fines have been approved for the Nelson Mandela Bay area during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Police in the city have fined more than 80 people for various violations related to the nationwide lockdown.

On Monday morning, Bay chief and district magistrate Sibongile Raphahlelo signed into law the amounts people could be fined in accordance with the Disaster Management Act regulations.

The fines are outlined in a five-page document and range from R2,000 to R10,000 depending on the offence.

Fines of R10,000 may be given for the offence of transporting of workers by bus who are not considered essential service workers, the gathering of more than a 100 people in a building or premises, moving between provinces, non-essential businesses failing to cease operations, and retail outlets selling non-essential goods.