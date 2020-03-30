Hefty fines for Nelson Mandela Bay residents flouting lockdown rules
Hefty fines have been approved for the Nelson Mandela Bay area during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Police in the city have fined more than 80 people for various violations related to the nationwide lockdown.
On Monday morning, Bay chief and district magistrate Sibongile Raphahlelo signed into law the amounts people could be fined in accordance with the Disaster Management Act regulations.
The fines are outlined in a five-page document and range from R2,000 to R10,000 depending on the offence.
Fines of R10,000 may be given for the offence of transporting of workers by bus who are not considered essential service workers, the gathering of more than a 100 people in a building or premises, moving between provinces, non-essential businesses failing to cease operations, and retail outlets selling non-essential goods.
Most of the transport industry fines are R5,000, but if an offender is caught a second time, they will be arrested and criminally charged.
This applies to public transport vehicle drivers who do not stick to the stipulated times for carrying passengers – between 5am-9am and between 4-8pm.
It also includes transport services using improper sanitiser, those who do not sanitise their vehicles before picking up and dropping off passengers, those failing to provide information on disinfecting to passengers, failure to implement social distancing, and drivers who are not wearing a face mask.
Minibus drivers licensed to carry eight people cannot carry more than three passengers or they will be subject to an initial R5,000 fine before being arrested if they violate the regulations for a second time.
Other larger minibuses need to reduce their capacity by 50% or they will be fined R5,000.
Public transport vehicles licensed to carry four people cannot carry more than one passenger or they will be subject to an R2,000 fine.