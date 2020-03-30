FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief

FNB on Monday announced relief for its customers whose incomes have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic - no installment payments on personal loans, home loans and car loans for April, May and June, with those amounts to be paid off over time with a “preferential” interest rate and no added fees.

“That’s about 45% of our customers, and the intervention will apply to the 80% of those whose accounts were in good standing before the outbreak,” FNB CEO Jacques Celliers told TimesLIVE.

“We’re giving them some meaningful support, a bit of breathing space for the next three months,” he said.

“It will allow them to take that debt repayment, plus the credit life insurance premium, and refinance them at prime interest rate and no fees.”

Celliers estimated it would take most affected clients three to four years to pay back the missed installments.

The bank was not trying to make money out of the intervention, Celliers said.

“It’s a help scheme. This relief is using our own resources. No-one is giving us handouts.”

FNB’s individual and business customers on FNB Connect will also receive 1GB of free data to help them stay connected during the lockdown.

“And we are working with industry partners to ensure customers can use any bank’s ATMs without paying additional fees over and above the fees charged by their bank."

The bank also announced would provide help with the processing of credit insurance claims “where possible”.

“Individuals and business customers can contact us via their usual digital and assisted banking channels to inquire about these services,” the bank said in a statement.