JUST IN | Third Covid-19 death recorded, cases up to 1,326 in SA

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 1,326 - and three people are confirmed to have died from the respiratory illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night revealed the new statistics.

He was addressing the nation four days into the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was set up to respond to the spread of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 illness it causes.

Ramaphosa lauded South Africa Africans for staying at home, but also cautioned those who thought they were immune to contracting the virus.

"South Africans have, for the most part, responded positively to this decision by staying at home and exercising the greatest of care. We are concerned by those who have not yet appreciated the seriousness of this disease," he said.