City eerily deserted as lockdown also shines light on cramped township condition

However, while the world at large has become suddenly less benign, people themselves generally seem to have become friendlier.

Many folks queuing to pay for essential items were seen keeping a safe distance from each other and nobody is shaking hands any more.

But everyone is saying hello to everyone.

Yes, the city is in lockdown but this killer virus also seems to have brought people together.

And, with the lack of industry and road traffic significantly reduced, even the air seems cleaner and the sky bluer.

One of the things the virus has done is shine a light on conditions in the townships.

In Walmer Township on Sunday, Nolundi Mgwatyu, 28, described how she shared a multi-roomed shack with 25 people.

They, along with three people living in a house on the same plot, share one toilet and one tap.

To meet the injunction from the government that they must frequently wash their hands, they do so when they can in a bucket of water to which a drop of bleach has been added.

“If one of us gets the virus then all of us will get it,” Mgwatyu said.