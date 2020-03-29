Wuhan evacuees ready to leave Limpopo quarantine

The South African citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China earlier in March are being prepared to leave quarantine.

The plane with the 146 South Africans on board arrived in South Africa on March 14.

They were taken to The Ranch Resort 25km outside Polokwane to be quarantined.

“We had assured all South Africans that these citizens were all negative, they did not present any symptoms and therefore did not pose any risk of infection.

“However, we took extra precautions and quarantined them for a 14-day period. On arrival medical screening and Covid-19 tests were conducted. They all came out negative,” Mkhize said in a statement on Saturday night.

“We are very pleased to report to South Africans that these citizens conducted their second test in preparation for their exit. These have all come out negative. They are therefore being prepared for vacating the Ranch Hotel.”

Mkhize thanked the people of Limpopo “who despite their initial reservation, they came out in full support and assisted us in making this mission a success”, the provincial government and The Ranch Hotel.

"[They]were prepared to serve our compatriots, despite this pandemic being taboo in our country at the time,” he said.

“They have done a sterling job in making our people feel welcome back at home. This, we sincerely appreciate.”

Mkhize also announced on Saturday that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA had risen to 1,187. Ten of those cases are in the Eastern Cape.