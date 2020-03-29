WATCH | Bok captain Siya Kolisi's message to South Africans in lockdown

This is Kolisi’s part in an effort to curb the spread of the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in South Africa.

The virulent respiratory disease has already claimed the lives of two people in the Western Cape while reported cases are nearing 1‚000 in South Africa. Cape Town has the most reported cases in the Western Cape.

The Kolisi Foundation initiative will supply more than 4‚000 litres of hand sanitiser‚ 400 reusable pairs of goggles‚ and face shields. The foundation will continue to escalate its response over the coming months as the needs develop at the hospitals.