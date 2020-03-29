SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases rise to 1,280
An elderly man who tested positive for Covid-19 in SA has died.
Health minister Zwelini Mkhize announced the private hospital patient’s death on Sunday night, just two days after he tested positive.
This as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 1,280.
In the Eastern Cape, the number of cases has risen to 12. No breakdown has been provided for where in the province.
Mkhize said the patient, a 74-year-old from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, had travelled to Kruger National Park with his family and came back with flu-like symptoms. He was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on Friday.
“It has been reported to us that the deceased patient had an underlying skin cancer condition (melanoma), which had already complicated. He presented with the following symptoms: respiratory distress, shortness of breath, cardiac failure, decreased saturation and his temperature was above 38 degrees,” Mkhize said.
“The deceased’s family, 14 health workers, including three specialist doctors, who were in contact with him are now in quarantine and being monitored. We express our condolences to the family and we thank the doctors and health workers who looked after the deceased patient until his time of passing.”
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Gauteng - 584
Western Cape - 310
KwaZulu-Natal - 167
Free State - 72
Nort West - 6
Mpumalanga - 11
Limpopo - 12
Eastern Cape - 12
Northern Cape - 6
Unallocated - 100