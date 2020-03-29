Reserve Bank weighs up ways to help SA banks

The SA Reserve Bank on Saturday took further steps to relieve pressure on banks, saying it was considering lowering the liquidity coverage ratio and the specified minimum requirement of capital and reserve funds to be maintained by banks.

The measures are aimed at making it possible for banks to continue lending through what is expected to be a period of a shortage of liquidity, a rise in defaults and decline in banks’ profitability as the economic crisis precipitated by the Covid-19 outbreak grips SA.

Both the measures have been published for comment by the bank’s Prudential Authority before they are implemented.