Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make masks, owner arrested

Several consumer complaints against a Durban business resulted in the arrest of the owner and the rescue of 14 workers who were locked in a factory and forced to make masks for six days.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that she was furious after hearing about the report back by officials tasked to investigate a complaint she received on Sunday.

“No amount of words could ever describe my anger following a shocking report I have just received from officials I assigned to investigate a complaint I received early this morning.

“This is in connection to more than 14 employees who have been locked up in a factory since Monday last week. They were forced to manufacture hundreds of masks to meet the demand caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

Dube-Ncube said during recent visits to various retail shops and pharmacies, they discovered that some people were being forced to pay R780 for a single mask.

“Regarding this morning’s complaint, we are encouraged by messages of public disapproval of the blatant disregard of the laws of the country by the owners of a Chinese company Chen Lu located in Glen Anil, Durban.”

She said inspectors from the department's Consumer Protection Unit, who are investigating complaints of the violation of consumer rights and price hikes, have saved more than 14 workers who were subjected to inhuman conditions.