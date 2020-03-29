Gift of Givers gives Centane hospital borehole, gloves, masks

Gift of the Givers has joined hands with the amaXhosa Kingdom to provide gloves and masks and a borehole to Tafalofefe Hospital in Centane.

Given that the hospital is in an area where clean water is scarce, the organisation felt it was essential to help in whatever way it could.

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said the borehole cost more than R400,000, but every cent would be worth it.

''Tafalofefe Hospital was battling with its clean drinking water supply and with the Covid-19 epidemic water is the first point of sanitation.

“The hospital had limited access to clean water, making day-to-day operations stressful,” Sablay said.

“The hospital also received hand sanitisers and masks for protection against the virus.

“We handed over 125 blankets, 120 masks, 120 glove sets and 120 bottles of sanitiser to Tafalofefe.”