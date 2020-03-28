WATCH | Lockdown day 2: Port Elizabeth's tourism spots, beaches

A Port Elizabeth resident captured some of Port Elizabeth's iconic tourism spots, the CBD and beachfront on Saturday - day two of the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier on Saturday, HeraldLIVE reported how South Africans had woken up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first confirmed coronavirus death and as cases rose to 1,170.

The 21-day lockdown came into force at midnight on Thursday.

It confines people to their homes for most activities, including exercise, only permitting trips outside for specific purposes like buying food or for health emergencies.

And for the most part, residents in Nelson Mandela Bay’s western and central suburbs heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to stay indoors, but in the metro’s townships and northern areas not everyone was as eager to obey the government’s instructions on Friday.

Here's what the city's southern suburbs looked like on day two of the lockdown: