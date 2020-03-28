Taxis to operate for eight hours a day during lockdown: Mbalula

You will only be able to use public transport for eight hours a day to get essential items such as food and medicine once the national lockdown kicks in.

Speaking on Wednesday at a justice and crime prevention security cluster press briefing, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said public transport would only be available 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 8pm.

E-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt and metered taxis would also be allowed to operate, under the same arrangements made for minibus taxis.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel also said his department was finalising operating hours to be implemented by retailers during the lockdown.

Mbalula said taxis would be permitted to transport essential services workers and consumers to shops, but under strictly control measures that observe social distancing to limit the spread of Covid-19.