Motsepe family pledges R1bn towards fight to help curb spread of Covid-19
The Motsepe family and its vast array of companies have pledged R1bn to help combat the coronavirus pandemic and the “challenges” it brings with it.
In a virtual press conference on Saturday. Patrice Motsepe said that several hundred million rand would be made available immediately — the object to save lives and slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The bodies who have dipped into their coffers are the Motsepe Foundation, Sanlam, African Rainbow Capital (ARC), African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and others.
“We are purchasing sanitisers, disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and are in discussions with the government, health workers and other stakeholders to assist with acquiring other equipment,” Motsepe said.
Moreover, he added, they are making resources available which are “essential for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic”.
“We’ve been advised that access to water for regularly washing hands is crucial for slowing and limiting the spread of the coronavirus. We are therefore providing water to poor rural and urban communities by purchasing water tanks, drilling and equipping for borehole water and also building sanitary facilities,” he said.
He said that the effort would be in partnership with government, traditional authorities, trade unions and NGOs.
The announcement follows earlier pledges by the Rupert and Oppenheimer families of R1bn each.