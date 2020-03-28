Military arrives in Nelson Mandela Bay

Twenty-odd military police have arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of a larger contingent of army troops and are set to be deployed on Saturday night to help police the Covid-19 lockdown.

They will act in support of the police and be deployed initially around taverns in the northern areas where adherence to lockdown directives has been poor, according to sources

The military police were drawn from various bases outside the Bay and the troops, who should start arriving tomorrow, will be coming from the Makhanda infantry base.

The military police arrived at the police 10111 call centre in Korsten in a small cavalcade of bakkies with flashing lights.

The media were not allowed into the centre but after assembling for a welcome and briefing from police commanders after half an hour they exited to join the coronavirus front line.