JUST IN | Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in EC rise to 10
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern cape has risen to 10.
This brings to 1,187 the total number of confirmed cases in SA, up slightly from Friday’s 1,170.
Mkhize did not give a breakdown of where those in the province who had tested positive lived.
“We must outrightly state that these numbers [national total] do not indicate a reduction in the number of infections,” health minister Zwelini Mkhize said in a statement.
“It is merely a reflection of positive results that were received, verified and ready for today’s reporting.”
Mkhize said the department had noted with concern the number of confirmed cases among health workers in both private hospitals around the country including medical doctors, nurses and a neurophysicist.
“We mention this because health workers are in the frontline of this battle. They are exposed not only to their families but to the patients who they are meant to treat,” he said.
“All these health workers are in a good medical condition with most of them having mild or no symptoms. It is only one doctor in the Free State aged 70, who is in ICU.”
Mkhize emphasised that none of the health workers were infected by patients they were treating.
“They came into contact with their family members, friends and other colleagues who had tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.
“All individuals who were identified as contacts of these health workers have been put in quarantine and are being monitored.”
The provincial breakdown of confirmed cases is:
Gauteng — 533
Western Cape — 271
KwaZulu-Natal — 156
Free State — 68
North West — 6
Mpumalanga — 10
Limpopo — 11
Eastern Cape — 10
Northern Cape — 19
Another 117 cases have not been allocated to provinces.