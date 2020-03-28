JUST IN | Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in EC rise to 10

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern cape has risen to 10.

This brings to 1,187 the total number of confirmed cases in SA, up slightly from Friday’s 1,170.

Mkhize did not give a breakdown of where those in the province who had tested positive lived.

“We must outrightly state that these numbers [national total] do not indicate a reduction in the number of infections,” health minister Zwelini Mkhize said in a statement.

“It is merely a reflection of positive results that were received, verified and ready for today’s reporting.”

Mkhize said the department had noted with concern the number of confirmed cases among health workers in both private hospitals around the country including medical doctors, nurses and a neurophysicist.