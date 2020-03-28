Ford Kuga owners whose cars caught fire finally get go-ahead for R50,000 compensation

Finally, the dozens of Ford Kuga owners whose vehicles caught fire can claim their R50,000 compensation from the manufacturer.

The settlement agreement was announced by Thezi Mabuza, acting commissioner of the National Consumer Commission (NCC), in November last year, but has only now been made an order by the National Consumer Tribunal.

The agreement - agreed to by the commission and the Ford Motor Company of SA - applies to 56 Ford Kuga owners whose 1.6 Kuga SUVs were distributed between 2014 and 2017 and later caught alight in the engine compartment area, causing extensive damage.

Plus, if the vehicle suffered an engine compartment fire incident and the owner has not yet been compensated for the loss of any “movable goods” damaged in the fire - such as clothes and electronic equipment - they may: