First set of ‘lockdown fines’ issued by Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

Six people have been fined R5,000 each for breaking the rules of the 21-day lockdown period in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said five fines, totalling R25,000, were issued at a roadblock manned by the police and metro police in Melkbos Avenue, Uitenhage on Saturday.

“One of the vehicles exceeding the 60% capacity regulation was a municipal operational vehicle deployed as part of their essential service duties,” he said.

A pedestrian was also fined R5,000 for failing to provide a valid reason for walking in Rink Street, Central on Saturday.

This comes as a tale of totally different experiences and choices unfolded in the Bay on the first day of the national lockdown on Friday, with some residents adhering to restrictions, and others flouting them.

“The widespread civil disobedience of the national lockdown regulations stipulating residents must remain indoors unless they have valid reasons to travel, has slightly improved,” Baron said.

“Hotspot areas have been identified in the northern areas and both the police and metro police have been concentrating on enforcement today. We are calling on the public to adhere to the restrictions.”

He said at least 73 homeless people had started to use the Walmer Town Hall and another 25 at the Jarman Hall in Schauderville.

“Knives, needles and numerous weapons have been confiscated by the police at the Walmer Town Hall from the current occupants,” he said.

Baron said residents were urged to use water sparingly as dam levels were at 24,73%.

“When continuously washing hands as part of the Covid-19 protocol, residents are advised to wet their hands, close taps, apply soap and wash hands for twenty seconds while the taps are closed. Hands should be rinse afterwards with water and taps closed immediately to preserve water.”

Municipal disaster management director Shane Brown said they city would continue to clampdown on residents breaking the rules

“We are getting on top of this. The fines are too show people they need to stay inside their homes.”