We answer seven of SA's most-Googled questions about Covid-19

Given the havoc the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked globally and the situation we find ourselves in at home, Covid-19 is on the tip of everyone’s tongue — and their Google search bars.

According to trends data from the global search engine, the question Mzansi has been asking the most frequently over the past seven days is: "How many cases of coronavirus/Covid-19 are there in South Africa?"

As this figure has sadly been rising daily, it's best to keep googling that one, but we can answer some of your other most-searched questions about the virus:

1. What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that may affect humans or animals.

According to the World Health Organisation, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections in humans. This includes the common cold and more severe diseases such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) which broke out in 2002 and Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) which broke out in 2012.

2. Why is it called Covid-19?/ What does Covid-19 stand for?

The most recently discovered coronavirus which the world is currently battling causes Covid-19, a disease named by the WHO. It stands for Corona Virus Disease 2019.