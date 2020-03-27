LIVE | It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules

At the time of his address, there were 402 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. At 5.30pm on Thursday — just 6-and-a-half hours before the lockdown kicked in — that number had risen to 927.

Ramaphosa said there was a fear that it would continue to rise.

In the days that followed Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday, various ministers and government departments have outlined exactly what the lockdown means, along with what you can and can't do.

These are some of the main ones: