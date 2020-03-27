Forget lockdown, we are stuck in Doha airport with no way to get home, says Bay paramedic

They were all racing home to beat the lockdown, which started at midnight, to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of Covid-19 cases had risen to 927 last night.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba confirmed that, of these, five were in the Eastern Cape.

They included a man and a woman in Port Elizabeth, one of whom had travelled to Austria and other countries in Europe and the other one who had travelled to England.

“One was tested at Livingstone Hospital while the other one tested privately,” Gomba said.

“They are quarantined but I can’t say whether by the state or privately in their own homes because the law allows people to do both.”

Gomba said a third person, a man who had recently travelled from Italy, where he had been working, was from Xhora (previously Elliotdale) in the Amatole district municipality.

The two other positive Covid-19 Eastern Cape cases, in East London, were revealed at the weekend.

Meanwhile, a devastated Hanks said: “I was in Australia visiting family when news of the lockdown hit.

“I immediately started booking return flights home.

“At that stage, there was no talk of banning international flights.

“We landed at Doha to get a connecting flight, but were told that a [South African] minister had announced that all international flights were cancelled.”

Hanks said they had been trying for hours to get answers.

“Qatar Airways is confused and has grounded all its flights into the country based on what the minister said.

“However, it is still unclear if citizens are allowed back into the country,” he said.

“Even the airline is confused as to what to do and is looking for clarity.”

Hanks said they had been stunned when they finally got hold of someone at the SA Embassyonly to be told: “It is a difficult time.”

“He said: ‘We have no answers, nowhere to go’.

“We cannot leave the airport so we are camping out on airport chairs waiting.

“I asked the Qatar Airways manager to show me the letter stating that flights were stopped and he showed me a newspaper clipping that was e-mailed to them from the SA office — there is no official communication.”