'Doing it for my country' - essential services workers proud to be part of the solution

As millions of South Africans stayed home on Friday, the first day of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, essential services workers had to wake up as early as 4am to report for duty.

These include health workers, cashiers, petrol attendants and garbage collectors.

Rubbish trucks from the Johannesburg’s waste management company, Pikitup, moved swiftly through the streets of Soweto on Friday, with no law-enforcement officials in sight.

Thokozani Mjoli, a garbage collector, said he was thrilled to be considered an essential services worker who “served the country, no matter what”.

“It feels good to do something good for the country, especially now that there is a big crisis. We can’t say no, the country needs us, no matter what,” he said.