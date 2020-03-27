Court rules in favour of RAF to stop using attorneys for litigation

The Pretoria high court on Friday dismissed an urgent application by attorneys to continue as lawyers for the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Through litigation of road accident fund claims, 103 law firms have made a fortune as members of the “panel attorneys” since 2014. However, November 29 2019 was set as an expiry date for their contract to represent RAF.

“The high courts have, at various stages and in numerous judgments, expressed dissatisfaction and concern about how the litigation model of the RAF, which particularly in this division clogs the civil trial roll, has been handled over the years,” said the court.

The applicants argued there would be “chaos” if the RAF is left unrepresented on June 1 2020 with more than 6,000 files requiring attention.

“The fear appears to be more illusory than real,” the court said.