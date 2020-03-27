Audi wants you to beat lockdown boredom with its free colouring book

On its official website Audi has posted a colouring book to help keep children and adult fans of the brand busy during lockdown.

Comprising 13 pages, the colouring book, which can be downloaded for free and printed, features images of several of the brand's competition and production models from the early 20th century to the present day, among them the Audi R8, the Audi Q7, the famous Audi Ur-Quattro and the legendary Auto Union Type C.

The initiative to provide the colouring book, launched by Audi North America, has been taken up by the brand's websites around the world.

You can download the Audi colouring book here.