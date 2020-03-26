What will happen if my car service is due during lockdown?

Don’t stress if your car is going to miss a scheduled service while the nation is under lockdown - the motoring industry appears to be rolling with business unusual by extending service plans and warranties.

“If your car’s warranty expires during the lockdown period, we will extend it by the number of ‘lost’ days,” said Toyota SA’s Clynton Yon.

“And should a service plan expire during this time, we will also allow some leeway. We will be posting information about this on our website.”

The timing of car services is critical. If a vehicle under warranty is not serviced at the stipulated service intervals - for example at 30,000km or within 12 months of the last service, the warranty can be voided by the manufacturer.

And when a service or maintenance plan expires, the car owner is left to fund the cost of the service or mechanical repair themselves.