Sex workers, strippers go online to stay afloat

Their work involves lots of touching, and social distancing is not possible. During the time of Covid-19, business is down for sex workers and strippers.

With the national lockdown imminent, making a living will become even more difficult.

As the number of Covid-19 positive cases continues to soar, with Gauteng taking the lead, sex workers and strippers are losing business.

Sisonke, a movement formed by and for sex workers, according to its website, has encouraged sex workers to work online as business continues to drop.

Sisonke’s Gauteng spokesperson, Katlego Rasebetse, said because the national lockdown would hurt business, working online was the safest option.

“Now that there is a crisis in the country, sex workers are safer working online.

“We advise sex workers to try to go online for now. They can communicate with their clients online without having any physical contact,” he said.