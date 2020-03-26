President Cyril Ramaphosa tests negative for Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for Covid-19 after speculation that he
may have come into contact with someone who had it.
The president said on Thursday it was decided to make the test results public and reassure the nation that he is in good health.
“The president submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of his physicians on Tuesday March 24 2020 and received his results last night [Wednesday],” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said.
On Wednesday, SA had 709 cases.
Two people were in intensive care.
An inter-ministerial press briefing was held in Pretoria to address key points around the #SAlockdown on March 25 2020. Some key points around movement, public transport and the prohibiting of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown were raised.
On Monday night, Ramaphosa announced a lockdown, starting at midnight on Thursday, until April 16.
“As head of state and chair of the National Command Council (NCC), the president has a rigorous public-engagements schedule and has, during the course of the past few weeks, held numerous meetings with a wide cross-section of people from all walks of life,” Diko said.
She said the health department recommended that people get tested “if you experience symptoms, if you live in or recently travelled to an area with ongoing spread of Covid-19 or if you have been in close contact with someone known to have Covid-19”.
Ramaphosa is expected to speak to African leaders in a virtual meeting to discuss the continent’s response to the pandemic.
He is also later expected to participate in a virtual meeting of G20 leaders.
