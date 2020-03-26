Doctor denies saying he killed wife like a dog

Denying allegations that he said he had “killed that dog” — referring to his wife — after shooting her in the face, attempted murder accused Mkhuseli Boto told the Port Elizabeth Regional Court that he had never mentioned a word to anyone after the incident.

“If I wanted to say anything I would have said it to her sister,” Boto said.

Taking the stand after the state closed its case on Thursday, Boto, 50, a medical doctor with a practice in Motherwell, said he initially had not known his wife Tabita, 36, had sustained a gunshot wound before he went to his upstairs bedroom to put away the gun that he claims he took from her.

“At that time I did not think that I could have shot her,” he said.

According to Boto, during the morning of August 31 2019 he had received a phone call from his estranged wife who asked if she could fetch clothing from their Brighton Drive, Summerstrand, home.

A few minutes later, Boto claimed, he heard a noise coming from the downstairs kitchen and before he went to investigate, Tabita’s sister allegedly went to his room to greet him.

“After a moment I heard the same noises in the kitchen. I was interested to know what was happening because [Tabita] had said she wanted to fetch clothing and not items in the kitchen,” Boto said.

Tabita had allegedly packed a few items and left the house on August 28.

He said that when he went downstairs to investigate, he had seen Tabita entering the lounge area and when he approached her from behind he had noticed that she had a firearm in her pocket.

“I said to her why does it look like you have my firearm?

“She didn’t respond.

“She turned around and approached me and I immediately saw her take her hand out of her pocket with the firearm and she pointed it at me.”