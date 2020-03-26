COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Evangelist pastor Angus Buchan tests positive for Covid-19

26 March 2020 - 14:11

Call for neighbours to report domestic abuse: Covid-19 lockdown

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged communities to report incidents of violence and abuse against women and children during the lockdown.

The country will at midnight on Thursday go into a lockdown for 21 days.

Zulu said during an eNCA interview that her department welcomed police minister Bheki Cele's decision to prohibit the sale of alcohol during the lockdown.

“We welcome the decision. We appreciate and understand exactly what happens when people consume a lot of alcohol and go home.”