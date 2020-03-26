Covid-19 infections now at 927, as Ramaphosa says 'we fear it might rise'

The number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen by 218 in a day, bringing the total to 927.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday afternoon that there were more than 900 cases. Addressing the media at the Reserve Bank following a virtual meeting of the G20, Ramaphosa said South Africa was the most affected country in Africa.

“We now have more than 900 people who are infected, as the minister of health told me, and we fear that it might rise even further than that,” he said.

A short while later, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement: "As of today [Thursday], the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927."

Of those cases, 409 were in Gauteng, 229 in the Western Cape and 134 in KZN.

The country will go into a national lockdown from midnight for 21 days in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

South Africa's first recorded case of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, was reported on March 5, when a 38-year-old man from Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, became the first South African to test positive.

He had travelled to Italy with his wife and returned to the country on March 1. He consulted a private doctor on March 4.