Yes, you can walk your dog: health minister answers questions about SA's lockdown

Health minister Zweli Mkhize talked about the lockdown and how the coronavirus spreads on SABC MorningLIVE on Wednesday morning. Further details are expected in the afternoon during the security cluster briefing, but this is what he said:

Can I walk my dog during lockdown?

Yes! People will be allowed to walk their dogs.

Can I go for a jog?

“Walking dogs and jogging, there shouldn’t be a problem with all of that. What we really want to avoid is people congregating in large numbers, big meetings where people are cramming themselves in.”