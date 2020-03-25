'We have been flooded with calls': government on food delivery services during lockdown

The department of tourism has reiterated its stance on the operation of food delivery services saying on Wednesday that they would not be allowed to operate during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Several food delivery services have informed customers they will still offer a service during the shutdown there appeared to be confusion over whether some would be exempt or not.

“We have been flooded with calls seeking clarity on this and have maintained that all food delivery services will not be permitted to operate and will need to close down as they have not been included on the list of what has been deemed essential services,” the department's spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi said on Wednesday.

UCook said in a message to customers: “Food delivery services delivering a finished product from restaurants have been suspended. UCook is essentially a grocery delivery product, delivering ingredients before they are cooked at home. We have confirmed with the necessary people in charge so that we can continue safely during this period.”