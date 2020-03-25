News

Water disruptions across large part of Bay

By Herald Reporter - 25 March 2020
IT NEVER RAINS: Water tankers are being deployed to parts of the Bay affected by a major pipe failure
Several areas of Nelson Mandela Bay are experiencing low water pressure or a complete disruption of their water due to a major pipe failure that supplies the bulk reservoir.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said on Tuesday that water tankers were being deployed to the affected areas.

Areas that could experience disruptions include Greenbushes. Colleen Glen, Kuyga, parts of Rowallan Park, St Albans, Bridgemead, Parsons Vlei, Kabega Park, Westering, Sunridge Park, parts of Cotswold, Malabar, Gelvandale and Lorraine.

“The water main has been isolated and the excavator is moving on-site to expose the pipe,” Mniki said.

