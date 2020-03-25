Supermarket cashiers get R102m pay bonus for Covid-19 work

“Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and the group wants to thank and reward them for their tireless efforts to stock our shelves with food and other essentials for our 29 million shoppers,” said Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group.

“They will be paid the appreciation bonus next Thursday, April 2 2020. This is one of the many measures we have initiated to support our most vital teams, including the supply of free hand sanitiser and expanded leave guidelines to cater for those impacted.”

The group urged customers to shop responsibly.

“Current gaps on supermarket shelves will be filled as our warehouses remain well stocked and new stock is arriving regularly. We have also increased orders and are sourcing new and additional suppliers. We are doing everything in our power to remain open, our stores remain safe and our prices remain low,” the supermarket boss said.