R75 shutdown due to protest

The R75, between Uitenhage and Port Elizabeth has been shut down due to a service delivery protests.

According to police, the R75 was closed due to protesters burning tyres and, later, a bus close to the Joe Slovo informal settlement.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that traffic was diverted onto the M19.

“Cars are being diverted while police are on the scene dispersing crowds. There are also some sporadic stone throwing incidents that are being experienced,” he said.

“No one was injured in the protest however the bus was gutted.”