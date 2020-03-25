Premier warns against panic buying as goods fly off shelves

Following the announcement of the nationwide 21-day lockdown by the president on Monday night, many Bay residents started Tuesday by queuing up and cleaning out stores — a stockpiling strategy the Eastern Cape premier has cautioned against.

The premier’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said on Tuesday that the premier, Oscar Mabuyane, discouraged panic buying.

This echoes Cyril Ramaphosa’s call against panic buying when he addressed South Africans about the lockdown that will start at midnight on Thursday.

The first spate of panic buying already started last week after the president declared SA as being in a state of national disaster.

The first items to fly off the shelves were toilet paper, hand sanitisers and detergents. Vitamin C is also in great demand at many pharmacies.

Some shelves in many retail stores last week were left empty because of the over-stocking, and again shelves in certain shops were depleted on Tuesday.

Sicwetsha said: “The president confirmed that grocery stores, pharmacies, fuel stations and banks will remain open throughout the lockdown period.

“He calls on the people of the province not to stockpile food as the supply of goods remains continuous and supply chains remain intact.”