Netcare hospitals suspend visits
Netcare hospitals have suspended visiting hours to protect patients against Covid-19.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Netcare chief executive officer Dr Richard Friedland said the suspension was a precaution against the spread of Covid-19.
All visiting hours for general wards, Intensive Care Units and the high care units are suspended with immediate effect.
“In light of the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, we needed to take extraordinary measures to protect all healthcare teams and our patients who cannot be discharged.”
Friedland added that only in specific special circumstances would a visitor be allowed inside the hospital.
The statement also said that the only exceptions were nurseries and neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) where only one parent would be allowed in at a time.
“This is on condition that the parent visiting has had no Covid-19 exposure and accepts that very strict infection prevention controls will be put in place to minimise the risks to their baby and other babies being cared for in these facilities.
"No grandparents and siblings will be allowed to visit,” Friedland said .
Paediatric wards will also only allow one parent to live in with an admitted child.
“Gravely ill patients: an exception can be granted by the hospital general manager, as authorised by the regional director, in these instances. A minimal number of visitors will be granted this exception and they will be required to wear a mask,” he said.