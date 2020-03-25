Netcare hospitals suspend visits

Friedland added that only in specific special circumstances would a visitor be allowed inside the hospital.

The statement also said that the only exceptions were nurseries and neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) where only one parent would be allowed in at a time.

“This is on condition that the parent visiting has had no Covid-19 exposure and accepts that very strict infection prevention controls will be put in place to minimise the risks to their baby and other babies being cared for in these facilities.

"No grandparents and siblings will be allowed to visit,” Friedland said .

Paediatric wards will also only allow one parent to live in with an admitted child.

“Gravely ill patients: an exception can be granted by the hospital general manager, as authorised by the regional director, in these instances. A minimal number of visitors will be granted this exception and they will be required to wear a mask,” he said.