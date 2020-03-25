KZN campsite owner pitches tents for free use by the state

“I've pitched about 30 of my own army-like tents. They can come and use them for free. If they don't feel my tents are up to standard, they are welcome to pick a spot and pitch their own tents – my campsite is open to the state for free use during this time.”

Mabaso said it was important that businesses offer the state all the support they could during this crucial period.

“It's vital that we offer our help in any way we can as businesses because this is something new and it's the first time we're coming across a pandemic which requires this sort of intervention,” he said.