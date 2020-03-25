Electricity meters unblocked, safety gear sought as city acts to ensure unbroken essential services

PREMIUM

Electricity meters have been unblocked, refuse removal will continue and safety gear for essential services will be bought to ensure Nelson Mandela Bay can weather “our toughest hurdle”.



That was the word from interim Bay mayor Thsonono Buyeye on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday night of a national lockdown to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.