'Body parts murder': Man in custody, community torches his home

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl, whose body was found dismembered in Limpopo last week.

Moses Makwakwa, from Ndengeza village, appeared at the Giyani magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of murder. He was remanded in custody and his case postponed until Monday for a bail application.

“The suspect was arrested on Thursday March 19 after his alleged involvement in the brutal murder of an 11-year-old girl, whose dismembered body was found dumped in the Letaba River outside Giyani on Tuesday March 17,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

Tiyiselani Nokuthula Rikhotso from the village outside Giyani, was reported missing on March 16..