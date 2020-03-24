Why I will oppose Hewitt’s parole

PREMIUM

Exuding confidence but still battling inner demons, rape survivor Olivia Jasriel says though she has forgiven Bob Hewitt, she wants to ensure that justice prevails and so will oppose his release on parole.



Speaking to The Herald on Monday after travelling to Port Elizabeth from her home in Pretoria, Jasriel, 50, said she would not allow herself to be victimised again for speaking out...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.