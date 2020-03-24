News

WATCH | Julius Malema carrying a child on his back during self-isolation: 'Stay at home cadres'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 24 March 2020
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema is raising awareness about coronavirus while self-isolating at home.

He is spending quality time with family, but it's not glamorous at all. It's as real as many parents know it can be.

In a picture shared on social media, he's carrying a baby on his back. Malema's video has gone viral, as his followers admire his softer side.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown, starting at midnight on Thursday, as government tightens measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

SA has 402 cases of Covid-19. 

Ramaphosa said the lockdown was the only way to ensure that millions are safe. Health-care professionals, members of the military and police officers are among those exempted from the lockdown. 

