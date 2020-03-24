News

Two arrested, several injured during service delivery protest in Kwazakhele

PREMIUM
By Simtembile Mgidi - 24 March 2020

Protesters in Kwazakhele were met by a flurry of rubber bullets on Monday, leaving several residents injured. Two  protesters were arrested.

A group of about 300 residents from ward 21 and 24 took the streets in a  protest over housing at about 3am, blocking a number of roads with debris, rocks and burning tyres...

