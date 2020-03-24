This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed
As of Thursday March 26, the lives of many South Africans will be fundamentally changed.
This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday night. This step - which the president said was drastic but necessary - will see millions of South Africans restricted to their homes and many services being unavailable.
But some people and businesses will be exempt, including:
- health workers in the public and private sectors;
- emergency personnel;
- those in security services - such as the police, traffic officers, military medical personnel, soldiers - and other persons necessary for our response to the pandemic;
- those involved in the production, distribution and supply of food and basic goods;
- essential banking services;
- the maintenance of power, water and telecommunications services;
- laboratory services; and
- those in the provision of medical and hygiene products.
Ramaphosa said a full list of essential personnel would be published soon.
All shops and businesses will be closed, except for:
- pharmacies;
- laboratories;
- banks;
- essential financial and payment services, including the Johannesburg Stock Exchange;
- supermarkets;
- petrol stations; and
- healthcare providers.
"Any other businesses that are able to continue their operations remotely should do so," said Ramaphosa.