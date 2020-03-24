SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 554, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday.

Mkhize announced the department had recorded 153 new Covid-19 cases.

Mkhize said anyone who refuses to be isolated when they test positive for Covid-19 will have their names published to warn the public to not get close to that person.

“If we ask you to go to quarantine, go to quarantine, If you don’t go to quarantine we will enforce it,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize said a person could face up to a 15 year imprisonment sentence if they are in breach of the regulations around testing positive for Covid-19.

