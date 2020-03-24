SACP calls for country to unite in battle against Covid-19

The SACP has welcomed the interventions placed by the South African government to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

Following a district executive committee meeting on Sunday, the SACP said the coronavirus outbreak required all South Africans to unite and work together to overcome the global emergency.

SACP deputy district secretary Mnyamezeli Ndlazi called on the private health care sector not to place greed and self-enrichment ahead of human life.

“[They] need to make facilities available and selflessly take part in the national effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 and provide testing and treatment purely on humanitarian grounds,” Ndlazi said.

On Tuesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the number of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had risen to 554.

Mkhize announced the department had recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases since Monday.

The SACP called on the government to ensure adequate resources were deployed, especially to working class communities and at public facilities such as taxi ranks, bus and train stations.

Ndlazi’s statement also touched on matters relating to Buffalo City municipality, the 2021 local government elections and the state of governance in that municipality.

He said there were governance challenges in the BCM that had led to rising squalor.

“The SACP in the district will continue to intensify its campaign; among others the establishment of co-operatives for waste management, ending corruption in the metro, insourcing government services and the provision of an affordable, reliable integrated public transport system,” Ndlazi said.