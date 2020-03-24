MEC slams operators after sightseeing tourists test positive

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has slammed tour operators in St Lucia, northern KwaZulu-Natal, for welcoming tourists from high-risk areas.

This after two Germans who had been tested for Covid-19 and were awaiting results were found to be mingling with a group of 10 South Africans on a boat on St Lucia’s estuary.

The Mtubatuba Community Service Centre (CSC) received a report about the tourists at 1pm on Sunday.

It said six tourists were recently tested in Mpumalanga while touring the Kruger National Park.

Soon thereafter they left Mpumalanga for KwaZulu-Natal.

On Saturday, while the visitors were in St Lucia, lab results from Mpumalanga confirmed that two of the six had tested positive for Covid-19.