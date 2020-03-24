Jeffreys Bay siblings break world swimming records

“We know that this is a crazy time but we wanted to keep the promise we made.”

This promise made by the Bredell sisters from Jeffreys Bay to the children and staff of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town saw the duo breaking two world swimming records on Friday and raising funds in the process.

Abriella Bredell, 12, became the youngest person to swim 11.9km around Robben Island, while her sister Issataya, 10, now holds the record of being the youngest person to swim from Cape Point to the False Bay mainland — a 8.5km swim.

The sisters' recording-breaking swims served as one of several fundraisers aimed at raising the R122m needed for the construction of an emergency centre at the hospital.

They said the swim was also in honour of all those who had made donations as well as the hospitalised children who are not able to do the same.

While an exact tally of the funds raised through donations has yet to be confirmed, donations continue to stream in. The siblings said they are hopeful they will surpass the previous amount donated by Abriella.

During Abriella's first record breaking attempt, in 2018, she raised more than R150,000 towards the construction of the hospital’s intensive care unit when she became the youngest person to make the 8km swim from Robben Island to Cape Town.

And in March 2019 she and her sister decided to do something that would challenge them and began training for their latest achievement which saw them train five times a week in open water, adding that they did so without wetsuits.