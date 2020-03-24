isiThatha brings magic of theatre to Gqebera
Lights, camera and now there is finally action taking place near Walmer Township where, after years of struggle, the isiThatha Trust is in the final stages of fulfilling its dream of establishing a small theatre space for the surrounding community.
A theatre organisation established in Port Elizabeth 11 years ago, isiThatha’s focus is to create a multifunctional facility accessible to people from all works of life...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.